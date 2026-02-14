Lucas Esteves Injury: Comes off Saturday due to illness

Esteves had to be substituted after feeling unwell during the first half of Saturday's game versus Queretaro, Pau Benavente of PressPort reports.

Esteves lasted 22 minutes on the field in his third Liga MX start, suffering a setback from an ailment he dealt with during the week. He'll hope not to miss future games, which could be great news for the Potosinos, given that the winter signing is intended to cover the huge loss of Juan Sanabria, who has already left for MLS side Real Salt Lake. Depending on whether the team uses a five- or four-man back line, Benjamin Galdames and Aldo Cruz could be alternatives in case Esteves faces further health struggles.