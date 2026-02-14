Lucas Esteves Injury: Leaves with injury Saturday

Esteves was forced off during the first half of Saturday's game versus Queretaro, Pau Benavente of PressPort reports.

Esteves lasted 22 minutes on the field in his third Liga MX start, suffering an undisclosed issue during the initial minutes of the rivalry match. This could be a serious blow to the Potosinos, given that the winter signing is intended to cover the huge loss of Juan Sanabria, who has already left for MLS side Real Salt Lake. Depending on whether the team uses a five- or four-man back line, Benjamin Galdames and Aldo Cruz could be alternatives in case Esteves has suffered a serious injury.