Esteves has arrived in the Potosino team just in time to cover for the imminent departure of Juan Sanabria. The Brazilian boasts vast experience, having been part of the Palmeiras squad that won Copa Libertadores titles in 2020 and 2021, although he had little participation in those competitions. He also had a short stint in Colorado Rapids in MLS, and most recently he made 10 Brasileirao appearances (eight starts) for Gremio, averaging 2.2 clearances and 1.2 tackles per game in the latter period. He'll likely become San Luis' first-choice left-back over Aldo Cruz going forward.