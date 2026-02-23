Lucas Esteves News: Plays 45 minutes against Atlas

Esteves (illness) made one tackle (one won) and one interception and received a yellow card in 45 minutes during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Atlas.

Esteves returned to action following his forced withdrawal in the previous game, but he made a negative impact by committing a penalty kick that led to one of the opposition's goals, and he was replaced by Benjamin Galdames after that. If Esteves remains healthy for upcoming contests, he'll look to stay put in the left wing-back slot but will need to improve to offer significant fantasy value.