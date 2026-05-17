Lucas Gourna-Douath News: Back from suspension

Gourna-Douath has served his one-match suspension and is no longer suspended.

Gourna-Douath ends what has been a decent loan spell from Salzburg with 26 tackles, 14 interceptions and 16 clearances across 15 Ligue 1 appearances, having been one of the more consistent performers in Le Havre's midfield engine room since his arrival. Whether the Ciel et Marine will look to extend his stay beyond the current loan agreement remains unclear, with both parties yet to provide any indication of the direction of travel for the promising young midfielder heading into the summer.