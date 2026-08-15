Lucas Gourna-Douath News: Joins Hull City

Gourna-Douath signed a five year contract with Hull City through the summer of 2031, joining from Red Bull Salzburg, according to the club.

Gourna-Douath made 95 appearances during four years at Salzburg, including 24 in European competition, and helped the club win the Austrian Bundesliga title in his debut season, before loan spells at Roma in 2024/25 and Le Havre last season, where he made 15 appearances. The 23 year old midfielder came through Saint-Etienne's academy, making 65 appearances there, and has represented France at five youth levels, captaining the country at four different age groups, and now begins the next chapter of his career in the Premier League.