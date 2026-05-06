Lucas Gourna-Douath News: Suspended one game

Gourna-Douath is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Gourna-Douath picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the season finale against Lorient on May 17. The Ciel & Marine midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the midfield and his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Simon Ebonog expected to take a larger role against the Merlus.