Lucas Gourna-Douath News: Suspended one game
Gourna-Douath is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.
Gourna-Douath picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the season finale against Lorient on May 17. The Ciel & Marine midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the midfield and his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Simon Ebonog expected to take a larger role against the Merlus.
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