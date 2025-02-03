Lucas Gourna-Douath News: Transfers to Roma

Gourna-Douath has moved to Roma on loan with an option to buy from RB Salzburg, the club announced.

Gourna-Douath joins a few weeks after the departure of Enzo Le Fee and will rotate with Leandro Paredes, Manu Kone, Bryan Cristante and Niccolo Pisilli in two spots in the midfield. He has notched 19 tackles, 16 interceptions and 11 clearances in 11 Champions League appearances in the last two seasons.