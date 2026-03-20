Lucas Halter Injury: Dealing with injury
Halter is out for Saturday's visit to Dallas because of a lower body injury, according to the league's availability report.
Halter got hurt after playing at least 70 minutes in three consecutive league matches, and he's now set to miss an unknown period. This means both Felipe Andrade and the no longer suspended Antonio Carlos might feature in center-back spots alongside Erik Sviatchenko until Halter completes his recovery.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now