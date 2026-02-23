Lucas Halter News: Commanding defensive performance

Lucas Halter had two tackles (two won) and eight clearances in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Lucas Halter stymied the Chicago attack Saturday with a team-high eight clearances as Houston earned a 2-1 home victory. The performance marked the central defender's MLS debut after spending the beginning of his career in Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. Lucas Halter will be battling for time in the Houston backline once Felipe Andrade returns to fitness.