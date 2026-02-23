Lucas Hernandez headshot

Lucas Hernandez News: Delivers one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Hernandez assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Metz.

Hernandez made his first start in a month and provided an assist to Goncalo Ramos following a high press in Saturday's win over Metz, adding a season-high four crosses, one key pass and two shots. The defender had logged just 15 total minutes over the previous five matches but capitalized on Nuno Mendes' rest to showcase his value as a reliable backup option ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

Lucas Hernandez
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Hernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Hernandez See More
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
27 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
76 days ago
Champions League Preview: Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germian Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germian Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 1, 2024