Lucas Hernandez News: Delivers one assist

Hernandez made his first start in a month and provided an assist to Goncalo Ramos following a high press in Saturday's win over Metz, adding a season-high four crosses, one key pass and two shots. The defender had logged just 15 total minutes over the previous five matches but capitalized on Nuno Mendes' rest to showcase his value as a reliable backup option ahead of the upcoming fixtures.