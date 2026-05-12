Lucas Hernandez headshot

Lucas Hernandez News: Delivers one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Hernandez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Brest.

Hernandez anchored a back four that kept a clean sheet against a Brest side with little to play for, contributing in transition to support Bradley Barcola's runs down the left flank throughout Sunday's 1-0 win while providing the defensive solidity that allowed his side to control the match. The French international was one of the most experienced players on the pitch in a rotated lineup, winning his duels and adding the assist on Desire Doue's late winner. Hernandez has recorded three assists across 24 Ligue 1 appearances this season, primarily operating as the backup to Nuno Mendes at left-back.

Lucas Hernandez
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Hernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Hernandez See More
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
105 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
154 days ago