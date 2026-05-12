Lucas Hernandez News: Delivers one assist

Hernandez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Brest.

Hernandez anchored a back four that kept a clean sheet against a Brest side with little to play for, contributing in transition to support Bradley Barcola's runs down the left flank throughout Sunday's 1-0 win while providing the defensive solidity that allowed his side to control the match. The French international was one of the most experienced players on the pitch in a rotated lineup, winning his duels and adding the assist on Desire Doue's late winner. Hernandez has recorded three assists across 24 Ligue 1 appearances this season, primarily operating as the backup to Nuno Mendes at left-back.