Lucas Hernandez News: Rotational pick
Hernandez has started in 14 of his 18 appearances this season, in between going unused.
Hernandez is back in the rotational defensive role he has served the past few years, still seeing enough time to get by as a starter but going unused quite often. However, his role becomes clearer when looking at his UCL outlook, yet to see a start in the competition, and instead mainly remaining on the bench. A return to a regular, everyday starting role seems unlikely for the defender, serving behind Marquinhos and Willian Pacho, and competing with Illia Zabarnyi for the backup role.
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