Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez News: Standout defensive performer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Hernandez registered one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Toulouse.

Hernandez led the Paris Saint-Germain defensive effort Saturday with five clearances while also making three tackles (two won) and one block in their 1-0 victory over Toulouse. After an extended injury absence to begin the season, Hernandez has made just five starts over his first 10 appearances this season. Saturday marked the first occasion on which the veteran defender played the full 90 minutes.

Lucas Hernandez
Paris Saint-Germain
