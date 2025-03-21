Lucas Hernandez News: Struggling for time

Hernandez has only started in one of his last seven appearances on the team sheet and has only started six of his 24 appearances this season.

Hernandez has seen a major drop in minutes this season after the addition of Willian Pacho to the starting XI, with Hernandez only appearing in about half of their matches this season to this point. More recently, he has struggled to see the field at all, going unused in five of their past nine games. He looks likely to remain in a rotational role, seeing starts here and there with majority of his time coming from the bench.