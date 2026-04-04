Lucas Herrington News: Defensive standout

Herrington had two tackles (one won), 14 clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Toronto FC.

Herrington had 14 clearances in a strong effort for the defender but Colorado still conceded two goals outside of Zack Steffen's own goal. The defender should be busy against Houston Dynamo, a side which has decided its best way to combat a leaky back line is to score more goals.