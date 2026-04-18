Lucas Herrington News: First MLS assist
Herrington had an assist with his lone chance created while making three clearances during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Miami.
Herrington set up Darren Yapi in the 62nd minute assisting Colorado's second goal while leading his side in clearances. The assist was the first in the defender's MLS career as he's combined for five tackles, four interceptions and 22 clearances over his last three appearances.
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