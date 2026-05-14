Lucas Herrington News: Solid defensively in clean sheet

Herrington registered two tackles (one won), nine clearances and one interception in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Minnesota United.

Herrington was superb at the back, leading his side in clearances and blocks with nine and two while adding two tackles as his team kept a third clean sheet. The young center back has been an ever present this season, playing every minute of league football across 13 appearances and accumulating 19 tackles, 11 interceptions, 11 blocks and 80 clearances,while also contributing offensively with one goal and one assist.