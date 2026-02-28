Lucas Herrington News: Strikes for first MLS goal

Herrington scored a goal with his lone shot while creating a chance, blocking a shot and making seven clearances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Portland.

Herrington found the back of the net in the 53rd minute scoring Colorado's second goal while leading the team in blocks and clearances. The goal was the first in Herrington's MLS career as he's combined for two shots, two blocks and 17 clearances over his first two appearances since joining Colorado in the off season.