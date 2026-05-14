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Lucas Hogsberg News: Makes seven clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2026 at 8:23pm

Hogsberg made seven clearances and two blocks during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Brest.

Hogsberg had a great performance at the heart of the defense, pacing his team in clearances and helping them withstand some stretches of pressure to preserve the one-goal lead obtained in the 20th minute. The youngster has been in and out of the team throughout the campaign, but consolidated himself as of late, being a starter in each of the last five games and showing why he's considered a great prospect for the future.

Lucas Hogsberg
Strasbourg
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