Lucas Holer Injury: Available against Kiel

Holer (strain) is available for Saturday's clash against Kiel and is an option to feature in the starting XI, coach Julian Schuster said in the press conference.

Holer missed Sunday's clash against Leverkusen due to muscular problems that turned out to be minor since he has recovered and trained with the team this week as usual. He could be an option to return directly to the starting XI on Saturday since he has been an undisputed starter for Freiburg in the frontline this season.