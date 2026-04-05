Lucas Holer News: Goal Saturday

Holer scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Holer would earn his first goal in quite some time Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 71st minute for his first goal since Dec. 14. That said, he is up to three goal contributions on the season. It was also his second start in four games, having recently been dropped from a normal starting role.