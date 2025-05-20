Lucas Holer News: Limited role
Holer made 31 appearances (21 starts), scoring six times and adding four assists in the Bundesliga.
Holer's role dwindled somewhat this season, though his return was still relatively efficient. The striker remains a consistent part of the first team, though he doesn't always get the minutes to back that up. Holer did reach 10 goal contributions for the first time since 2019, though his role remains mixed.
