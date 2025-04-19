Lucas Holer News: Nets brace

Holer scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Hoffenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Holer opened the scoring in the 28th minute assisted by Johan Manzambi and then netted the winner in the 57th minute assisted by Vincenzo Grifo. Holer also made four clearances and a tackle. He has netted thrice in the last four games, taking his tally to five goals for the campaign.