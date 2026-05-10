Lucas Holer News: Plays 90 Sunday

Holer recorded one shot in 90 minutes of play in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Hamburger.

Holer would earn the start after a bench role in their last outing, playing the full 90 but only recording one shot. He would also pick up a yellow card, now with four, and facing a possible suspension next season if he suffers another on the final match day. He continues to see rotational time to end the season, only starting in consecutive games once since Jan. 18.