Lucas Holer News: Quiet in draw

Holer recorded two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Holer failed to get much going during Saturday's draw, as he was largely stymied by a solid Leipzig backline. The forward did have a couple chances, but none were particularly good, and he wasn't able to make the most of the limited time in front of net. He should have more chances in more manageable matches moving forward.