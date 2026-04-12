Lucas Holer News: Scores on lone shot

Holer scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Holer put away his lone shot of the contest and that proved to be enough for Freiburg to get three points. The forward didn't score in the last match against Celta Vigo but the team put in three goals so there's a good chance Holer is heavily involved up front in the second leg of the UEL quarterfinal on Thursday.