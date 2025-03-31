Lucas Holer News: Scores opening goal of game

Holer scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Union Berlin.

Holer scored his third goal of the season to open the game in the 29th minute when he was found by Vincenzo Grifo. He has had a shot on target in four of the last five matches. In these games he has attempted six shots with all six ending up on target. In his last 13 games, this was his first goal and his second goal involvement overall.