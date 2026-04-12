Lucas Hoyos News: Allows one against Chicago
Hoyos registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Chicago Fire.
Hoyos was only able to save two of the three shots on net Saturday, allowing a goal and the loss in the process. This keeps the goalie at one clean sheet all season in seven appearances, with his only coming two games ago. He will face Nashville in their next contest, likely to face a busy day.
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