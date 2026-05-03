Lucas Hoyos headshot

Lucas Hoyos News: Allows one against Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Hoyos had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win against CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Hoyos finally had a decent match in net, as the goalie allowed only one goal while making four saves. However, this is his sixth straight match with no clean sheet, still with one all season. He will face the LA Galaxy in his next contest.

Lucas Hoyos
Atlanta United
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