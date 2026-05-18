Lucas Hoyos News: Allows one against Orlando City

Hoyos recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC.

Hoyos was only beaten once as he made two saves Saturday, although this continues a rough trend of eight straight matches without a clean sheet. That said, he remains with one all season heading into the World Cup break, with only one match to go. He will face the Columbus Crew on May 24 in the final match ahead of the break.