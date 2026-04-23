Lucas Hoyos News: Allows two against Revs
Hoyos recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus New England Revolution.
Hoyos continues his struggles as another rough night was in play Wednesday, allowing two goals while only making two saves. This is now a fourth straight game without a clean sheet, still with only one in nine appearances this season. He now prepares to face Toronto on Saturday, a club with at least three goals in three of its past four games.
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