Lucas Hoyos News: Concedes early in win
Hoyos allowed a goal while making two saves during Saturday's 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.
Hoyos allowed the opening goal after just six minutes, but held the Red Bulls from there as Atlanta came from behind for all three points. The keeper has allowed eight goals while combining for nine saves over his last three starts. Atalanta head to Minnesota in mid week action Wednesday.
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