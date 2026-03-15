Lucas Hoyos headshot

Lucas Hoyos News: Concedes one against Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Hoyos made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Philadelphia Union.

Hoyos would finally have a decent game despite no clean sheet, allowing only one goal while making two saves. That said, this is his first match all season not allowing more than a goal, through four matches. He is still in search of his first clean sheet, facing D.C. United next time out.

Lucas Hoyos
Atlanta United
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