Lucas Hoyos News: Concedes one against Philly
Hoyos made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Philadelphia Union.
Hoyos would finally have a decent game despite no clean sheet, allowing only one goal while making two saves. That said, this is his first match all season not allowing more than a goal, through four matches. He is still in search of his first clean sheet, facing D.C. United next time out.
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