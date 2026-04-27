Lucas Hoyos headshot

Lucas Hoyos News: Concedes one against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Hoyos had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Toronto FC.

Hoyos would finally get a win in net again as he stopped one shot while allowing another versus Toronto. However, he remains with only one clean sheet all season, coming when facing D.C. United on March 21. He will now have a midweek US Open Cup match against Charlotte before returning to league action against Montreal on Saturday.

Lucas Hoyos
Atlanta United
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