Lucas Hoyos News: Concedes one against Toronto
Hoyos had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Toronto FC.
Hoyos would finally get a win in net again as he stopped one shot while allowing another versus Toronto. However, he remains with only one clean sheet all season, coming when facing D.C. United on March 21. He will now have a midweek US Open Cup match against Charlotte before returning to league action against Montreal on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now