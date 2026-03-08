Lucas Hoyos News: Concedes three against RSL

Hoyos recorded one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Real Salt Lake.

Hoyos continues to struggle after another rough outing, with the goalie allowing three goals while making a single save. That said, he is yet to earn a clean sheet in three matches, allowing seven goals. He will face Philadelphia next, although it will be interesting to see if the club gives Jayden Hibbert a chance after the rough start for Hoyos.