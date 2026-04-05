Lucas Hoyos News: Concedes three Saturday
Hoyos had four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Columbus Crew.
Hoyos conceded three goals in Saturday's loss, all of which came between the 48th and 61st minute. It marked the second time this season he's conceded three goals. He faces a matchup of similar difficulty Saturday at Chicago, a side which has scored eight goals through six matches this season.
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