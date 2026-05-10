Lucas Hoyos News: Concedes two against Galaxy
Hoyos registered four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Los Angeles Galaxy.
Hoyos had a second straight match with four saves Saturday, but was unable to keep the clean sheet once again, allowing two goals. This keepshim at only a single clean sheet all season in his 12 appearances. He will now prepare to face Orlando City next in their May 16 match.
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