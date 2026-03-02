Lucas Hoyos headshot

Lucas Hoyos News: Concedes two against San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Hoyos had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Hoyos would have another rough outing in the second match of the season, giving up two goals while making three saves. That said, he has allowed two goals in each game this season, still in search of a clean sheet. He will face Real Salt Lake on Saturday, needing real improvement moving forward.

Lucas Hoyos
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now