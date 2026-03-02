Lucas Hoyos News: Concedes two against San Jose
Hoyos had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus San Jose Earthquakes.
Hoyos would have another rough outing in the second match of the season, giving up two goals while making three saves. That said, he has allowed two goals in each game this season, still in search of a clean sheet. He will face Real Salt Lake on Saturday, needing real improvement moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now