Lucas Hoyos News: Rough opening night

Hoyos had no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati.

Hoyos was given the start in his Atlanta debut Saturday, struggling as he made no saves and allowed two goals. This comes as he takes over the role of Brad Guzan, who retired from the sport last season. Jayden Hibbert, the club's backup keeper, did start a bit to end last season, potentially eyeing a return to that role if Hoyos struggles continue.