Lucas Hoyos News: Shutout against D.C.
Hoyos recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against D.C. United.
Hoyos would only face one shot on net in the quiet day for the keeper, stopping it to earn a clean sheet. This is the keeper's first clean sheet of the season in five games, allowing eight goals thus far. He will now face Columbus after the international break in a tough match, facing them on April 4.
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