Hoyos has made 341 career appearances with 135 clean sheets across all competitions, featuring in the Argentine first and second divisions as well as the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. He spent the last three seasons with Newell's Old Boys, making 63 appearances from 2023-2025, and previously logged 137 appearances and 53 clean sheets for Vélez Sarsfield from 2018-2022, reaching the semifinals of the 2020 Copa Sudamericana and the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Earlier in his career, he recorded 12 clean sheets in 21 appearances on loan at Gimnasia y Esgrima, made 66 appearances with Instituto Atletico Central Cordoba, added 26 matches with Atlético de Rafaela, and returned to Instituto for another 26 appearances before joining Vélez.