Lucas Merolla Injury: Subs off in draw

Merolla left with a potential injury during the second half of Friday's 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul.

Merolla racked up eight clearances, six interceptions and two blocks before being replaced by Angel Leyva in the 83rd minute of Friday's clash. It's currently unclear if the Argentinian suffered a significant issue, so he'll be doubtful for upcoming fixtures. In case he faces an extended recovery, it would mark the end of a nine-game starting streak for him. He's in great form with 37 clearances and 13 interceptions over five matches played since Feb. 27.