Lucas Merolla Injury: Suffers injury Saturday

Merolla was forced to leave the field in the eighth minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Pachuca.

Merolla had to be replaced by Luis Gustavo Sanchez after starting in a three-man back line in his return from suspension. The issue will now put Merolla at risk of missing subsequent games, although its exact severity is currently unknown. In addition to Sanchez, youngster Christopher Castro could be required if all of Merolla, Samir (thigh) and Jose Joaquin Esquivel (quadriceps) remain out for the next few weeks.