Lucas Merolla News: Accumulates five yellow cards

Merolla received his fifth yellow card of the season in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Monterrey.

Merolla is suspended for the weekend match against Cruz Azul just after returning from another ban with an impressive 17-clearance display. Now, with the Argentinian unavailable and Samir Caetano in the concussion protocol, the Mazatlecos could either drop one of their five defenders or deploy Jose Joaquin Esquivel at center-back alongside Facundo Ezequiel Almada and Luis Gustavo Sanchez. The next chance for Merolla to feature will come March 8 at Pachuca.