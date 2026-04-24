Lucas Merolla News: Banned for regular-season finale

Merolla is ineligible for his team's final game of the season against Tigres due to his accumulation of five yellow cards, according to the FMF official website.

Merolla's season is over as the Canoneros no longer have chances of qualifying for the knockout stage. Thus, the center-back has ended with averages of 1.6 tackles, 6.1 clearances and 1.9 interceptions per game, the latter two of which are the highest figures on the squad. Both Angel Leyva and Jose Joaquin Esquivel are options to take his place in the starting lineup assuming the team sticks with a three-man back line versus Tigres.