Lucas Merolla News: In starting XI Friday

Merolla (undisclosed) is in the initial lineup for Friday's game versus Necaxa.

Merolla left the previous Liga MX match with an apparent issue but took advantage of the international break to avoid an absence, making his 10th consecutive start Friday. Meanwhile, Angel Leyva remains a substitute option in case Merolla has his pminutes managed. The Argentinian tallied at least seven clearances in five of his last six games while earning one clean sheet over that span.