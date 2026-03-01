Lucas Merolla News: Makes 12 clearances in win

Merolla generated three shots (one on goal) and 12 clearances in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Pachuca.

Merolla was excellent in Friday's clash as he recorded double digits in both clearances and duels won for the first time in the Clausura campaign. He also contributed to an unlikely clean sheet with his team showing significant defensive improvement. Having played 90 minutes in four of the last five games, Merolla looks set to retain a considerable role for the remainder of the tournament.