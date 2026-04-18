Lucas Merolla News: Productive in draw

Merolla recorded one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Queretaro.

Merolla participated in defensive play by leading his side with nine clearances and two blocks, and he also recorded a few actions in the opposition box during a close matchup. He extended a run of four Liga MX appearances with at least five clearances, remaining a strong contributor despite the Canoneros' struggles to secure clean sheets. Additionally, he has started in a center-back spot in each of the last 12 games.