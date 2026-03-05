Lucas Merolla News: Scores own goal in loss

Merolla made two tackles, seven clearances and two blocks but scored an own goal and was shown a yellow card during Tuesday's 4-1 loss against Atletico San Luis.

Merolla had some solid defensive numbers but this time he'll be mostly remembered for the unfortunate own goal he scored to open the scoring for the opposition in the 50th minute. Still, that's now nine tackles, 27 clearances, seven blocks and three interceptions over the last three starts for the center-back, who's been one of his team's most reliable fantasy assets as of late.